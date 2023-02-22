QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.46%

February 21, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $125.46, that was -3.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.616 and dropped to $123.55 before settling in for the closing price of $127.72. A 52-week range for QCOM has been $101.93 – $172.99.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,317,870. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 9,999 shares at a rate of $131.80, taking the stock ownership to the 269,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 27,626 for $131.48, making the entire transaction worth $3,632,290. This insider now owns 23,637 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.34) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.24% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $126.36 in the near term. At $129.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.89. The third support level lies at $118.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are 1,115,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 140.56 billion. As of now, sales total 44,200 M while income totals 12,936 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,463 M while its last quarter net income were 2,235 M.