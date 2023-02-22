Recent developments with Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) stock priced at $73.90, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.73 and dropped to $73.90 before settling in for the closing price of $74.52. CL’s price has ranged from $67.84 to $83.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.70%. With a float of $829.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.50 million.

In an organization with 33800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 360,832. In this transaction CLO and Secretary of this company sold 4,922 shares at a rate of $73.31, taking the stock ownership to the 52,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief of Staff sold 1,515 for $73.30, making the entire transaction worth $111,050. This insider now owns 8,406 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.02% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 358.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.64. However, in the short run, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.69. Second resistance stands at $75.13. The third major resistance level sits at $75.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.47. The third support level lies at $73.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.57 billion, the company has a total of 835,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,967 M while annual income is 1,785 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,629 M while its latest quarter income was 5,000 K.