Recent developments with Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.43 cents.

February 21, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.2646, that was -5.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2697 and dropped to $0.2449 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.18 – $4.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.20%. With a float of $1.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

In an organization with 118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 4,726,276. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 14,937,660 shares at a rate of $0.32, taking the stock ownership to the 113,665,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $33,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 176.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 220.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6224. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2680. Second resistance stands at $0.2812. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2928. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2432, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2316. The third support level lies at $0.2184 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 1,747,209K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 468.40 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -739,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -376,276 K.