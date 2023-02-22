Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is 5.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) stock priced at $61.66, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.82 and dropped to $60.56 before settling in for the closing price of $61.85. REXR’s price has ranged from $48.74 to $84.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 31.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $188.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of +34.78, and the pretax margin is +28.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,001,856. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-President of this company sold 15,350 shares at a rate of $65.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for $62.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,019,361. This insider now owns 68,070 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.01 in the near term. At $62.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.03. The third support level lies at $59.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.70 billion, the company has a total of 196,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 631,200 K while annual income is 167,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 178,590 K while its latest quarter income was 43,280 K.