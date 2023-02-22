Sasol Limited (SSL) kicked off at the price of $14.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 21, 2023, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) trading session started at the price of $15.36, that was -8.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.45 and dropped to $14.95 before settling in for the closing price of $16.35. A 52-week range for SSL has been $14.70 – $28.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sasol Limited (SSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Looking closely at Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.24. However, in the short run, Sasol Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.29. Second resistance stands at $15.62. The third major resistance level sits at $15.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.29.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

There are 635,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.90 billion. As of now, sales total 18,144 M while income totals 2,563 M. Its latest quarter income was 41,259 M while its last quarter net income were 6,562 M.