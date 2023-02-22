scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) average volume reaches $435.36K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 21, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) trading session started at the price of $9.47, that was -9.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $8.34 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. A 52-week range for SCPH has been $3.68 – $10.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.00%. With a float of $28.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.02 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 4,002,495. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 762,380 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,328,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,466 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,486. This insider now owns 92,983 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [scPharmaceuticals Inc., SCPH], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 72.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.09. The third major resistance level sits at $10.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.80.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

There are 27,434K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 288.73 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -28,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -10,162 K.