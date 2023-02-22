Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) volume exceeds 2.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) stock priced at $69.21, down -4.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.52 and dropped to $66.905 before settling in for the closing price of $70.26. STX’s price has ranged from $47.47 to $110.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 2,544,867. In this transaction EVP, Operations and Technology of this company sold 36,809 shares at a rate of $69.14, taking the stock ownership to the 30,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $103.26, making the entire transaction worth $5,163,235. This insider now owns 225,941 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.77% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.76 in the near term. At $70.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.54.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.90 billion, the company has a total of 206,484K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,661 M while annual income is 1,649 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,887 M while its latest quarter income was -33,000 K.