SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) plunged -3.45 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock priced at $300.00, down -3.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $302.40 and dropped to $291.67 before settling in for the closing price of $305.04. SEDG’s price has ranged from $190.15 to $375.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 52.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.20%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.73 million.

In an organization with 3964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.23, operating margin of +9.23, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 1,582,841. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $316.57, taking the stock ownership to the 139,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for $315.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,579,813. This insider now owns 140,485 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.02% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.24.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $307.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $281.92. However, in the short run, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $300.72. Second resistance stands at $306.92. The third major resistance level sits at $311.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $289.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $285.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $279.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.07 billion, the company has a total of 55,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,964 M while annual income is 169,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 836,720 K while its latest quarter income was 24,740 K.