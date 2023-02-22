SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is 106.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.075, plunging -4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SOUN’s price has moved between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.50%. With a float of $80.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 44,750. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,045,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 15,000 for $3.77, making the entire transaction worth $56,600. This insider now owns 1,055,380 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) saw its 5-day average volume 16.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 14.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 267.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.07 in the near term. At $4.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. The third support level lies at $3.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 696.35 million based on 197,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,197 K and income totals -980 K. The company made 11,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.