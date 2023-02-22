TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) last year’s performance of -79.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 21, 2023, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) trading session started at the price of $0.5026, that was -9.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.506 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for RNAZ has been $0.28 – $3.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -194.00%. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stocks. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

Looking closely at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ), its last 5-days average volume was 10.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 240.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 241.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0806. However, in the short run, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4971. Second resistance stands at $0.5196. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5331. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4476. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4251.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

There are 12,977K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.88 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -6,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,290 K.