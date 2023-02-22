United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) 20 Days SMA touches -3.29%: The odds favor the bear

On February 21, 2023, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) opened at $49.09, lower -2.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.39 and dropped to $47.81 before settling in for the closing price of $49.63. Price fluctuations for UAL have ranged from $30.54 to $53.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.60% at the time writing. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92795 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.92, operating margin of +5.51, and the pretax margin is +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 783,070. In this transaction Vice President & Controller of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $48.94, taking the stock ownership to the 8,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP & Chief Growth Officer sold 20,000 for $50.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,700. This insider now owns 19,652 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.1) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.28 million, its volume of 5.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 76.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.12 in the near term. At $50.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.96.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are currently 326,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,955 M according to its annual income of 737,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,400 M and its income totaled 843,000 K.