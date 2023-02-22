VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) plunged -0.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 17, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $34.09, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.225 and dropped to $33.7682 before settling in for the closing price of $34.09. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $26.42 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 53,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $26.88, taking the stock ownership to the 60,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,725 for $26.89, making the entire transaction worth $46,385. This insider now owns 1,725 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 8.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.15 in the near term. At $34.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.24.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 963,098K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 1,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 751,540 K and its income totaled 330,910 K.