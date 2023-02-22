Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.95%

On February 21, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $107.23, lower -1.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.9712 and dropped to $106.32 before settling in for the closing price of $109.01. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $111.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

In an organization with 26950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,136,731. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,383 shares at a rate of $109.48, taking the stock ownership to the 71,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s CEO sold 10,310 for $102.35, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,228. This insider now owns 266,206 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.19. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.64. Second resistance stands at $110.13. The third major resistance level sits at $111.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.83. The third support level lies at $103.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,757 M according to its annual income of -423,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,005 M and its income totaled 32,410 K.