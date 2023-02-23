-5.86% percent quarterly performance for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is not indicative of the underlying story

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $226.45, down -2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $227.34 and dropped to $221.61 before settling in for the closing price of $227.98. Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has traded in a range of $195.24-$285.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.20%. With a float of $237.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 61626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.70, operating margin of +13.55, and the pretax margin is +11.62.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 500,327. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 2,207 shares at a rate of $226.70, taking the stock ownership to the 231,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s President, The Americas Group sold 1,542 for $259.99, making the entire transaction worth $400,905. This insider now owns 6,877 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.87) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.12 while generating a return on equity of 72.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.07% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Looking closely at The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.40.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 39.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $238.45. However, in the short run, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $226.50. Second resistance stands at $229.79. The third major resistance level sits at $232.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $220.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $218.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $215.04.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.63 billion has total of 259,143K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,149 M in contrast with the sum of 2,020 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,231 M and last quarter income was 386,300 K.