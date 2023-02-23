Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) EPS is poised to hit -1.62 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.57% to $26.52. During the day, the stock rose to $26.835 and sunk to $25.985 before settling in for the price of $26.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGIO posted a 52-week range of $16.75-$34.76.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 233 shares at the rate of 27.21, making the entire transaction reach 6,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,668. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 504 for 28.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,409. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,901 in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.76) by $0.27. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.60% and is forecasted to reach -6.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 144.20.

In the same vein, AGIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.72, a figure that is expected to reach -1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., AGIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.04% that was lower than 51.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.