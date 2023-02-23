Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Open at price of $18.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) open the trading on February 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.74% to $19.09. During the day, the stock rose to $19.2493 and sunk to $18.41 before settling in for the price of $18.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCUS posted a 52-week range of $16.74-$39.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.75.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 23.52, making the entire transaction reach 37,632 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 414,946. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 300 for 23.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 416,546 in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.04) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.90% and is forecasted to reach -4.70 in the upcoming year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.88, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.04.

In the same vein, RCUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

[Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.70% that was lower than 95.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.