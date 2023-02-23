Search
Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $72.81: Right on the Precipice

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) open the trading on February 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.18% to $122.28. During the day, the stock rose to $122.855 and sunk to $119.77 before settling in for the price of $120.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACLS posted a 52-week range of $46.41-$129.71.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1122 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.67, operating margin was +23.08 and Pretax Margin of +22.27.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s President and CEO sold 24,797 shares at the rate of 124.98, making the entire transaction reach 3,099,064 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 361,605. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Director sold 12,000 for 127.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,524,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,625 in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.38) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +19.90 while generating a return on equity of 30.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.39, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.80.

In the same vein, ACLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

[Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.55% While, its Average True Range was 5.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.30% that was lower than 46.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

