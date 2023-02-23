Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) started the day on February 22, 2023, remained unchanged at at $4.18. During the day, the stock rose to $4.24 and sunk to $4.16 before settling in for the price of $4.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRMK posted a 52-week range of $3.52-$8.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $564.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.70.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.07, operating margin was +71.18 and Pretax Margin of +68.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 47.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 31,925 shares at the rate of 6.26, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,748.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +68.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.44, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83.

In the same vein, BRMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.56% that was lower than 46.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.