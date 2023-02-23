Brunswick Corporation (BC) latest performance of 1.06% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.06% to $87.90. During the day, the stock rose to $89.05 and sunk to $87.35 before settling in for the price of $86.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $61.89-$98.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.21, operating margin was +13.90 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY sold 7,353 shares at the rate of 88.29, making the entire transaction reach 649,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,455. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s E.V.P. & CFO sold 5,710 for 88.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 504,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,522 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.97) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.72, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.92.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.04, a figure that is expected to reach 2.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brunswick Corporation, BC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million was inferior to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.02% that was lower than 38.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.