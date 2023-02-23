Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $622.72K

As on February 22, 2023, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.44% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$2.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 283.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2098, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3984.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.63, operating margin was +42.04 and Pretax Margin of +39.96.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +39.58 while generating a return on equity of 26.44.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 283.30%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.17, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.35.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was lower the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0653.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.67% that was lower than 63.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.