Search
admin
admin

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recent quarterly performance of -65.10% is not showing the real picture

Top Picks

As on February 22, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) started slowly as it slid -5.19% to $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.905 and sunk to $0.8316 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$13.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4139.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 63,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,021.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.72.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.1291.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 157.14% that was higher than 125.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as The Clorox Company (CLX) last week performance was 1.17%

-
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.03%...
Read more

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.51

Steve Mayer -
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) flaunted slowness of -0.15% at $53.26, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) volume hits 1.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
As on February 22, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) started slowly as it slid -5.12% to $2.41. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.