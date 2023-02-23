Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) 20 Days SMA touch -4.71%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on February 22, 2023, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $15.26. During the day, the stock rose to $15.46 and sunk to $15.215 before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $13.49-$22.04.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 53 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.10, operating margin was +25.84 and Pretax Margin of +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s President & CEO sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 21.40, making the entire transaction reach 149,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,279. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for 20.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,902. This particular insider is now the holder of 773 in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $63.58, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 136.07.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was lower the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.65% that was lower than 28.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.