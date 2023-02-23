First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) EPS growth this year is 12.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) open the trading on February 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $37.28. During the day, the stock rose to $37.51 and sunk to $37.00 before settling in for the price of $37.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFIN posted a 52-week range of $32.53-$48.29.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.55.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1400 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.71 and Pretax Margin of +49.80.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s EVP/CFO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 37.95, making the entire transaction reach 113,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s EVP/CFO bought 5,000 for 36.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 182,183. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.41) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +41.57 while generating a return on equity of 15.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.76, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.80.

In the same vein, FFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

[First Financial Bankshares Inc., FFIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.37% that was lower than 33.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.