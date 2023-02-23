Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) went down -0.18% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on February 22, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) started slowly as it slid -0.18% to $10.90. During the day, the stock rose to $10.97 and sunk to $10.5322 before settling in for the price of $10.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.49.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5502 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.09, operating margin was -0.84 and Pretax Margin of -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Sr. Vice President, Commercial sold 24,663 shares at the rate of 15.07, making the entire transaction reach 371,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,959. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 8,000 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,122 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was better the volume of 0.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.99% that was higher than 53.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.