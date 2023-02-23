GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) went down -2.15% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.15% to $20.06. During the day, the stock rose to $20.70 and sunk to $19.6905 before settling in for the price of $20.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDS posted a 52-week range of $8.41-$48.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 49.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1878 workers. It has generated 5,017,657 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -811,728. The stock had 4.34 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.03, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. GDS Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.12%, in contrast to 42.00% institutional ownership.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, GDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Going through the that latest performance of [GDS Holdings Limited, GDS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million was inferior to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.

Raw Stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.80% that was lower than 128.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.