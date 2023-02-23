HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.64

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.78% to $254.10. During the day, the stock rose to $257.70 and sunk to $253.665 before settling in for the price of $256.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $164.47-$279.02.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $251.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $216.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 204000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.03, operating margin was +15.03 and Pretax Margin of +14.24.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s SVP & Chief Ethics Officer sold 1,734 shares at the rate of 263.61, making the entire transaction reach 457,097 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,962. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 4,000 for 255.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,020,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,392 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.78) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.70% and is forecasted to reach 19.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.20, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.68.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.24, a figure that is expected to reach 4.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Going through the that latest performance of [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.20% While, its Average True Range was 5.29.

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.45% that was lower than 28.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.