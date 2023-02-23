Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) plunge -23.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on February 22, 2023, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) started slowly as it slid -9.46% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6576 and sunk to $0.5423 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTE posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$38.48.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7523, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8898.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1121.79, operating margin was -3110.53 and Pretax Margin of -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.75%, in contrast to 2.38% institutional ownership.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.55.

In the same vein, IMTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26.

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was better the volume of 0.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0637.

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.09% that was lower than 71.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.