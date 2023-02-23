Investors finally get a glimpse of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) volume hitting the figure of 0.8 million.

February 21, 2023, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) trading session started at the price of $1.32, that was -10.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4399 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. A 52-week range for GRIL has been $0.30 – $1.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 15.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.70%. With a float of $25.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.66, operating margin of -77.50, and the pretax margin is -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Muscle Maker Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 5,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,579 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 65,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 3,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,280. This insider now owns 163,963 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9506, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5371. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3966 in the near term. At $1.5432, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0434. The third support level lies at $0.8968 if the price breaches the second support level.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

There are 29,319K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.04 million. As of now, sales total 10,350 K while income totals -8,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,820 K while its last quarter net income were -1,900 K.