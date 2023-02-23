Investors finally get a glimpse of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) volume hitting the figure of 1.62 million.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock priced at $15.55, down -2.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.60 and dropped to $15.25 before settling in for the closing price of $15.68. DOC’s price has ranged from $13.42 to $18.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 13.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 98,888. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,575 shares at a rate of $15.04, taking the stock ownership to the 25,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 17,760 for $15.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,242. This insider now owns 19,060 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Physicians Realty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The latest stats from [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was inferior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.74. The third major resistance level sits at $15.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. The third support level lies at $14.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.52 billion, the company has a total of 228,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 457,700 K while annual income is 83,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 131,510 K while its latest quarter income was 62,960 K.