J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Open at price of $184.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.77% at $182.58. During the day, the stock rose to $186.175 and sunk to $181.99 before settling in for the price of $184.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $153.92-$218.18.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $184.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $175.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33045 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.15, operating margin was +8.99 and Pretax Margin of +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s EVP, CSO sold 5,300 shares at the rate of 190.33, making the entire transaction reach 1,008,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,556. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s EVP, CCO & People/HR sold 7,000 for 186.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,302,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,630 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.83, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.21, a figure that is expected to reach 2.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.76% While, its Average True Range was 4.54.

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.44% that was lower than 33.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.