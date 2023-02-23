Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND) is -15.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: SLND) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price increase of 16.25% at $8.44. During the day, the stock rose to $10.85 and sunk to $7.00 before settling in for the price of $7.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLND posted a 52-week range of $7.18-$11.14.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Legato Merger Corp. II’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.26%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership.

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: SLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79.

In the same vein, SLND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: SLND), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.21% that was higher than 44.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.