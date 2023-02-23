Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) last month performance of 0.70% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) open the trading on February 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.15% to $13.00. During the day, the stock rose to $13.07 and sunk to $12.87 before settling in for the price of $13.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRS posted a 52-week range of $7.51-$16.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 55.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 295.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 308 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.69, operating margin was +8.20 and Pretax Margin of +6.95.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 82.09%, in contrast to 15.90% institutional ownership.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 295.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $118.18, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 62.05.

In the same vein, DRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

[Leonardo DRS Inc., DRS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.