MarineMax Inc. (HZO) recent quarterly performance of -0.35% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.26% to $34.50. During the day, the stock rose to $35.09 and sunk to $33.76 before settling in for the price of $34.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HZO posted a 52-week range of $27.40-$48.67.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $751.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.18.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. MarineMax Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Director sold 5,579 shares at the rate of 31.25, making the entire transaction reach 174,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,172. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 for 31.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,060 in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.53) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarineMax Inc. (HZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.23, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, HZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Going through the that latest performance of [MarineMax Inc., HZO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.58% that was lower than 47.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.