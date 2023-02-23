Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) EPS is poised to hit 2.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on February 22, 2023, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.34% to $107.35. During the day, the stock rose to $108.17 and sunk to $105.875 before settling in for the price of $106.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTH posted a 52-week range of $62.51-$117.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1921 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.56, operating margin was +20.35 and Pretax Margin of +20.49.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Meritage Homes Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 466 shares at the rate of 107.72, making the entire transaction reach 50,198 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,230. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 208 for 107.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,981 in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach 13.43 in the upcoming year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.01, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.54.

In the same vein, MTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 26.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meritage Homes Corporation, MTH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.5 million was better the volume of 0.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.05% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.20% that was higher than 40.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.