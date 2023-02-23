MetLife Inc. (MET) last year’s performance of 1.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $72.00, down -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.165 and dropped to $70.48 before settling in for the closing price of $72.54. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has traded in a range of $57.41-$77.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.60%. With a float of $664.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $795.80 million.

The firm has a total of 43000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 215,730. In this transaction EVP & Chief HR Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $71.91, taking the stock ownership to the 46,193 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s President & CEO sold 57,201 for $72.49, making the entire transaction worth $4,146,638. This insider now owns 264,618 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.09% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MetLife Inc.’s (MET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MetLife Inc., MET], we can find that recorded value of 4.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 63.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.92. The third major resistance level sits at $73.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.61.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.69 billion has total of 784,606K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,898 M in contrast with the sum of 2,539 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,316 M and last quarter income was 1,343 M.