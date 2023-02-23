No matter how cynical the overall market is Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) performance over the last week is recorded 2.09%

As on February 22, 2023, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $33.64. During the day, the stock rose to $33.865 and sunk to $29.205 before settling in for the price of $33.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVBG posted a 52-week range of $24.10-$52.09.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1893 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.41, operating margin was -19.58 and Pretax Margin of -29.14.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Everbridge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 25,865 shares at the rate of 31.96, making the entire transaction reach 826,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,178. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,391 for 29.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,609 in total.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -25.73 while generating a return on equity of -26.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.78.

In the same vein, EVBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Everbridge Inc., EVBG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.83 million was better the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.16% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.26% that was lower than 64.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.