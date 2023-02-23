No matter how cynical the overall market is Royal Bank of Canada (RY) performance over the last week is recorded -3.24%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.35% to $100.73. During the day, the stock rose to $102.05 and sunk to $100.57 before settling in for the price of $102.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RY posted a 52-week range of $83.63-$114.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.39 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 91427 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +28.78 and Pretax Margin of +30.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Royal Bank of Canada’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Bank of Canada (RY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.26, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.03.

In the same vein, RY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.22, a figure that is expected to reach 2.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Royal Bank of Canada, RY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million was inferior to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.95% that was lower than 18.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.