No matter how cynical the overall market is Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) performance over the last week is recorded -5.97%

On February 21, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) opened at $199.41, lower -3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.17 and dropped to $193.68 before settling in for the closing price of $201.59. Price fluctuations for UNP have ranged from $183.70 to $278.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $609.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

In an organization with 33179 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 259,799. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,380 shares at a rate of $188.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP MARKETING & SALES sold 4,018 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,500. This insider now owns 41,177 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.77) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.05% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.99 million. That was better than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.76.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 26.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.24. However, in the short run, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $198.05. Second resistance stands at $202.36. The third major resistance level sits at $204.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.07.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are currently 611,873K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,875 M according to its annual income of 6,998 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,180 M and its income totaled 1,638 M.