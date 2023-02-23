Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) EPS is poised to hit 5.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price increase of 1.01% at $478.73. During the day, the stock rose to $481.50 and sunk to $473.95 before settling in for the price of $473.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOC posted a 52-week range of $384.84-$556.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $487.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $486.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 95000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.42, operating margin was +9.84 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems sold 440 shares at the rate of 465.44, making the entire transaction reach 204,794 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,276. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Corporate Vice President sold 856 for 465.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 398,828. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,139 in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $7.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.57) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 24.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.20, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 175.00.

In the same vein, NOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.50, a figure that is expected to reach 5.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.37% While, its Average True Range was 10.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.05% that was lower than 33.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.