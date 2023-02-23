Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) latest performance of -0.20% is not what was on cards

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) flaunted slowness of -0.20% at $342.01, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $347.99 and sunk to $340.95 before settling in for the price of $342.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $231.31-$381.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $319.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $284.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23663 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.11, operating margin was +29.40 and Pretax Margin of +29.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.82%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 351.82, making the entire transaction reach 7,036,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 822,707. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Director sold 2,700 for 358.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 967,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,818 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.68) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +22.00 while generating a return on equity of 37.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.50% and is forecasted to reach 13.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.07, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.69.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24% While, its Average True Range was 10.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.15% that was lower than 39.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.