Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Owens Corning (OC) PE Ratio stood at $7.69: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) established initial surge of 0.06% at $97.37, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $98.32 and sunk to $96.61 before settling in for the price of $97.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OC posted a 52-week range of $72.97-$105.62.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.80, operating margin was +17.49 and Pretax Margin of +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Owens Corning industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s EVP, Chief R&D Officer sold 2,294 shares at the rate of 104.00, making the entire transaction reach 238,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,608. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s President, Insulation sold 323 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,159 in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.19) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.69, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.86.

In the same vein, OC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.67, a figure that is expected to reach 2.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Owens Corning, OC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens Corning (OC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.17% that was lower than 37.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Most recent

Most popular

