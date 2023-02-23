Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) PE Ratio stood at $9.16: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.27% to $32.89. During the day, the stock rose to $33.445 and sunk to $32.635 before settling in for the price of $32.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBA posted a 52-week range of $29.64-$42.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $551.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $551.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2349 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.26, operating margin was +25.17 and Pretax Margin of +16.04.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 62.83% institutional ownership.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $1.86. This company achieved a net margin of +14.40 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, PBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pembina Pipeline Corporation, PBA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.23% that was lower than 25.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

