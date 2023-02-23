Portland General Electric Company (POR) last month volatility was 2.26%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 22, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) started slowly as it slid -0.14% to $48.37. During the day, the stock rose to $48.78 and sunk to $48.18 before settling in for the price of $48.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POR posted a 52-week range of $41.58-$57.03.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2873 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.10, operating margin was -15.67 and Pretax Margin of +10.82.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Vice President, CIO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 53.72, making the entire transaction reach 107,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,112. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 48.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,072. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,223 in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.60, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, POR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Portland General Electric Company, POR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.38% that was higher than 23.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.