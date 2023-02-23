Recent developments with CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.31 cents.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $3.31, down -7.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3992 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.38. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has traded in a range of $1.74-$13.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 211.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -232.20%. With a float of $40.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -12.60, and the pretax margin is -30.48.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of CleanSpark Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 34,532. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 19,400 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 147,157 shares.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -30.48 while generating a return on equity of -11.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -232.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) saw its 5-day average volume 4.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 64.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.31 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 244.05 million has total of 77,993K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 131,520 K in contrast with the sum of -57,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,820 K and last quarter income was -29,030 K.