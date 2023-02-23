Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) return on Assets touches -64.33: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -16.90% at $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $7.365 and sunk to $5.7615 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RELI posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$7.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5967, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0856.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.37, operating margin was -214.05 and Pretax Margin of -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 126,435 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 125,171 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,024. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 207,868 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,396. This particular insider is now the holder of 447,589 in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.50%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, RELI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0617.

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.21% that was higher than 65.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.