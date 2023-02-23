Search
Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Open at price of $19.185: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.31% to $19.02. During the day, the stock rose to $19.535 and sunk to $18.5718 before settling in for the price of $19.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $15.28-$69.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10422 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1203.64, operating margin was -7672.73 and Pretax Margin of -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,902 shares at the rate of 20.78, making the entire transaction reach 60,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,902. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for 18.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,254. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,000 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.50% and is forecasted to reach -5.54 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.08.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.59, a figure that is expected to reach -1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.38 million was inferior to the volume of 27.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.10% that was lower than 77.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

