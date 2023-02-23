Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) plunge -1.82% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on February 22, 2023, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.57% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4139 and sunk to $0.4066 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIOX posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$0.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4264, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3511.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.55%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -78.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.00%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, SIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was lower the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0117.

Raw Stochastic average of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.15% that was lower than 51.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.