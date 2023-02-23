SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $433.98K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.83% to $19.37. During the day, the stock rose to $19.525 and sunk to $19.30 before settling in for the price of $19.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKM posted a 52-week range of $18.32-$28.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -0.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34847 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +9.32 and Pretax Margin of +7.14.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.60%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.50%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.46, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, SKM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.69.

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Going through the that latest performance of [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.88% that was higher than 22.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.