TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.42

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) flaunted slowness of -1.72% at $1.14, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLG posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$2.19.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1477, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1454.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.50, operating margin was -3.46 and Pretax Margin of +0.52.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TD Holdings Inc. industry. TD Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.60%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 10,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 12,100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,934,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,000,000 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,934,000 in total.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.47 while generating a return on equity of -0.60.

TD Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.30%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.25, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, GLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08.

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TD Holdings Inc., GLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0716.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.98% that was lower than 55.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.