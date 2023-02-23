The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is -2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.30% to $59.98. During the day, the stock rose to $60.36 and sunk to $59.7539 before settling in for the price of $59.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $54.01-$67.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -1.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.46.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 34,875 shares at the rate of 60.32, making the entire transaction reach 2,103,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 351,737. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s Senior Executive sold 126,972 for 62.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,881,317. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,168 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.35, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.23.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Coca-Cola Company, KO]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.92% that was lower than 17.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.